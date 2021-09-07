DNA Exclusive: The new Taliban government is an ‘absurd joke’, wanted terrorists set to rule Afghanistan, check privileged list

New Delhi: The Taliban today announced the new government that would rule Afghanistan. Some of the world’s most wanted terrorists will be a part of this government. This is nothing but an absurd joke the Taliban have played with the world.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (September 7) presented the “resume” of the Taliban leaders who will form the new government in Afghanistan.

The formation of the new government comes as a tragedy, a comedy as well as a surprise. The surprise is that contrary to all speculations, the Prime Minister will be Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund and not Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The tragedy is that the new Prime Minister of Afghanistan himself is an international terrorist, which means that the Taliban have clearly declared in front of the world that terrorists will be running the government. Undoubtedly, this is quite dangerous.

The comedy of it all is that in a few days, one might very well see these terrorists of Afghanistan sitting in the White House holding a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden and talk about global peace and development. What can be a bigger joke than this?

Here are the resumes of the leaders of the newly formed government of Afghanistan:

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund: He is one of the founders of the Taliban. He is considered a scholar of Islam and is a staunch supporter of Sharia law. He has trained many to spread jihad through bomb blasts.

Akhund has worked in the previous Taliban government. In terms of experience, he has a vast track record of being an international terrorist. He has even featured in the United Nations list of terrorists. He also has experience in turning thousands of terrorists into suicide bombers.

His hobbies include planning bomb blasts, propagating the fundamentalist beliefs of Sunni Islam and spreading terror around the world in the name of jihad.

His objective is to re-implement Sharia law in Afghanistan and to start a new war of jihad in places like Kashmir, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

These are the credentials that made Mullah Hassan the top choice to lead the government.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar: He has been made the Deputy Prime Minister in the government. He is also one of the co-founders of the Taliban and has spent eight years in a prison in Pakistan.

In terms of experience, he has been the deputy foreign minister in the first Taliban government. He specializes in carrying out suicide attacks.

He likes to look like a leader but is one of the most dangerous terrorists in the world. His purpose is to establish the rule of Islam across the world.

Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi: Besides Mullah Baradar, Hanafi will serve as the deputy prime minister in Afghanistan. Hanafi was involved in the Doha peace deal between the US and the Taliban last year.

Sirajuddin Haqqani: The head of the Haqqani network has been made the Interior Minister in the Taliban government. Usually, the Home Minister's job is to establish internal peace in the country, but Sirajuddin Haqqani has been the biggest cause of internal unrest in Afghanistan for the past 25 years. Therefore, making Haqqani the Interior Minister is no less than a joke.

Haqqani has also been declared as an international terrorist by the US which had placed a reward of 5 million Dollars i.e. 38 crores rupees on him. Such a dreaded Home Minister has probably never been anywhere in the world.

Mullah Yaqoob: He will be the new Defense Minister of Afghanistan. He is the son of Mullah Omar, who was the head of the first Taliban government and also the co-founder of the outfit. He is known to be a dreaded terrorist of Afghanistan

Aamir Khan Muttaqi: He will be the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan. He is counted among the most dangerous terrorists in the world.

Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah: He will be the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. This terrorist has lived 12 years in US prison. Now he might get to sit in the White House and address a joint press conference with the US President.

Mawlawi Abdul Hakim: He will be Minister of Justice. Hakim has radicalised millions of people so far and is considered a strong proponent of Sharia law. Imagine what justice will be done to the people in Afghanistan with such a person as the Minister.

Hedayatulah Badri: He has been made the Finance Minister. Prior to this, he used to keep the accounts of the Taliban’s funds. He is well-known for dealing with arms sales for the outfit.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani: He will be the Education Minister in the new government. He is credited with being an international terrorist who has been blacklisted by the United Nations since 2001. Imagine what the state of education would be in the country whose education minister is an international terrorist.

The world leaders will have to accept this government of terrorists sooner or later. These leaders, including Joe Biden, might as well wear burqas since they could do nothing to prevent the terrorists from forming the government.

