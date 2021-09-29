हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taliban

Don’t operate drones over Afghan airspace or be ready to face negative consequences, Taliban warn US

According to a Sputnik report, the Taliban have called the US move a “breach of national security”. The Taliban`s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asked all countries and Washington to act in accordance with mutual obligations.

Don’t operate drones over Afghan airspace or be ready to face negative consequences, Taliban warn US

Kabul: The Taliban regime has warned the United States not to operate its drones over Afghan airspace and asked it to follow obligations to prevent negative consequences.

According to a Sputnik report, the Taliban have called the US move a "breach of national security". The Taliban`s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asked all countries and Washington to act in accordance with mutual obligations.

He also emphasised that acting on obligations would prevent negative consequences. "We call on all countries, especially the United States, to act in accordance with mutual obligations ... to prevent any negative consequences," he said in a tweet, according to Sputnik.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month and announced its interim government earlier in September.

The US troops left Afghanistan on August 31 under the previously agreed Doha deal with the Taliban last year. 

