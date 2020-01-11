हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump claims 4 US embassies were targeted by Iran

Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was killed last Friday in US drone strikes near Baghdad airport.

Donald Trump claims 4 US embassies were targeted by Iran
File photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that the "imminent threat" from Iran might involve planned attacks on four US embassies, US media reported.

"We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad," Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Friday when asked about what had been specifically targeted by Iran. "I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies," Trump added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was killed last Friday in US drone strikes near Baghdad airport.

The killing of Soleimani drew skepticism from some US experts and Democratic lawmakers, who argued that Trump's decision was "provocative and disproportionate," and might trigger an uncontrolled conflict between the United States and Iran.

Donald Trump, United States, Iran, Baghdad
