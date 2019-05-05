Donald Trump greets Muslims on Ramadan

US President Donald Trump on Sunday greeted Muslims observing Ramadan and said that in the spirit of the holy month one can achieve a more harmonious and respectful society.

"Throughout this month, we all have an opportunity to reflect on the blessings we have been given and to work toward greater fellowship with one another. Together, in the spirit of Ramadan, we can achieve a more harmonious and respectful society," Trump said in his message on the start of the holy month.

"(The First Lady) Melania joins me in sending our best wishes to Muslims in the US and around the world for a blessed month of celebration," Trump said.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fast, perform acts of charity, recite prayers and read the Quran.

By doing so, they develop a renewed sense of purpose in their own spiritual journey, deepening their appreciation for God's grace and mercy, Trump said.