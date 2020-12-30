हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Michelle Obama 'most admired' man and woman in US in 2020 Gallup poll

WASHINGTON: Outgoing US President Donald Trump has come out on top as Americans’ most-admired man for 2020, according to Gallup’s annual survey, ending former President Barack Obama’s 12-year run with the title.

This year’s poll results mark the first time Trump has won most-admired man on his own, after last year tying with Obama for the title. Former US first lady Michelle Obama still ranks as the most-admired American woman in 2020, earning the title for the third year in a row, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in second place.

Harris was followed by first lady Melania Trump, according to Gallup poll. The poll takes place every year since 1946. White House occupants — past, present and future presidents and first ladies — are almost always contenders, Gallup said. 

As most admired man, 48% of Republicans chose Trump, with no other public figure receiving more than 2%. Democrats split their votes between Barack Obama, 32%, and President-elect Joe Biden, 13%.

Other Americans who have been named as the most admired men of the year in the Gallup poll are - Dr Anthony Fauci, Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the Dalai Lama.

Oprah Winfrey placed fourth, while Queen Elizabeth II tied with Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in fifth place, each receiving 2%. Elizabeth has placed in the top 10 a total of 52 times. The only person who has had more top 10 finishes was the late evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham, who made the list 61 times.
 

