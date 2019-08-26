Donald Trump reportedly proposes nuking hurricanes to disrupt them before making landfall in US

US President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed that the US military should drop bomb on hurricanes to disrupt them before they make landfall in the US. According to a US news website, Axios, speaking in a meeting with national security and homeland security officials about the threat of hurricanes, Trump had said, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?"

Pitching an idea on how to nuke the hurricanes, Trump said, "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?” Axios futher reported that one of the official responded with, "we’ll look into this”.

The website also reported that Trump had in 2017 raised this issue with a senior administration official.