close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Donald Trump reportedly proposes nuking hurricanes to disrupt them before making landfall in US

According to a US news website, Axios, speaking in a meeting with national security and homeland security officials about the threat of hurricanes, Trump had said, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?"

Donald Trump reportedly proposes nuking hurricanes to disrupt them before making landfall in US

US President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed that the US military should drop bomb on hurricanes to disrupt them before they make landfall in the US. According to a US news website, Axios, speaking in a meeting with national security and homeland security officials about the threat of hurricanes, Trump had said, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them?"

Live TV

Pitching an idea on how to nuke the hurricanes, Trump said, "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?” Axios futher reported that one of the official responded with, "we’ll look into this”.

The website also reported that Trump had in 2017 raised this issue with a senior administration official.

Tags:
Donald TrumpDonald Trump hurricanesUS hurricanes
Next
Story

Iran's Zarif leaves G7 talks, unclear if progress made to ease tensions

Must Watch

PT1M50S

Hearing not listed in the SC today on application against Chidambaram's remand