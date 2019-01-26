हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Donald Trump signs bill ending longest government shutdown in US history

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history. 

The US has been hit hard by the shutdown which lasted 36 days. The standoff was over Trump wanting to build a US-Mexico border wall. He has been seeking a whopping USD 5.7 billion in funding for the physical barrier which according to him is a must to prevent the flow of illegal immigrants into the US. The Democrats, however, have asserted that such a move is a "waste" of taxpayers money.

Several key wings of the federal government have been badly hit as some 800,000 federal employees have been temporarily thrown out of work.

(More to follow)

Donald Trump, US government shutdown, US shutdown
