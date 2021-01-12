Donald Trump takes this big decision ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Washington DC ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. The declaration of emergency comes after riots broke out at the US Capitol where pro-Trump supporters wreaked havoc in US Capitol on January 6. At least five people died as a result of the chaos, including a US Capitol Police officer.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning that armed protests are being planned in all 50 US state capitals, including the US Capitol building, in the final days leading up to President-elect Biden's inauguration, Sputnik reported.

"President Donald J Trump declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the District's response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021," a release from the White House read.

"The President's action authorises the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorised under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the District of Columbia," it added.

The FEMA is authorised to identify, mobilise, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. "Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 100 per cent Federal funding," the White Houses said.

On January 6, a group of Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.

