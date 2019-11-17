Donald Trump tells North Korea's Kim to 'get the deal done'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" to reach a deal with the United States, in a tweet weighing in on North Korea`s criticism of his political rival former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump, who has met Kim three times since 2018 over ending the North`s missile and nuclear programs, addressed Kim directly, referring to the one-party state`s ruler as "Mr. Chairman".

In his tweet, Trump told Kim, "You should act quickly, get the deal done," and hinted at a further meeting, signing off "See you soon!"North Korea said on Thursday it had turned down a US offer for fresh talks ahead of a year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to show more flexibility in negotiations.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced in Thailand earlier on Sunday that joint U.S.-South Korean military drills would be postponed in an effort to bolster the stalled peace push.

Pyongyang`s official KCNA news agency in a commentary on Friday lashed out at Biden for insulting Kim, calling Biden a "rabid dog" that needs to be put down.

Biden tops most national opinion polls in the Democratic Party`s nominating contest to take on Republican President Trump in a November 2020 election.

"Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a “rabid dog,” Trump tweeted. "He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be."