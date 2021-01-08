Donald Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, says his tweet

New Delhi: President Donald Trump said on Friday (January 8) that he would not attend his successor Joe Biden's inauguration. Trump has repeatedly rejected the election result as a fraud and his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in Washington.

In a tweet, Trump said, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th." The outgoing President gave no reason for not attending the inauguration function.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Facebook Inc and Instagram have decided to extend a ban on outgoing President Donald Trump`s accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter, Facebook, and Snap Inc had temporarily blocked Donald Trump`s accounts as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential election.

On Thursday (January 7), Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg denounced the riot that occurred at the Capitol Hill when President Trump's supporters stormed a joint session of Congress.

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg said, "The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."

In the presidential election held on November 3, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received 306 electoral votes, while President Trump got 232. The counting of Vermont's three electoral votes put Biden and Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the presidency.

The Electoral College votes of Biden and Harris were finally approved early on Thursday after both the Senate and the House of Representatives rejected all objections raised by the Republicans to the votes in the states of Pennsylvania and Arizona.

The violence on Wednesday claimed four lives including one woman who was shot by a police officer, amid protests and rioting on Capitol Hill that resulted in dozens of demonstrators being arrested.

Trump on Thursday said that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20. His remarks came minutes after a Joint Session of the US Congress formally certified the Electoral College victory of Biden as the next US President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President in the November 3 election.

In a statement, Trump said, "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."