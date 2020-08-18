हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts near Philippines's Manila

An earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitudes occurred near Manila, Philippines on Tuesday (August 18) morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts near Philippines's Manila

Manila, Philippines: An earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitudes occurred near Manila, Philippines on Tuesday (August 18) morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 451 km southeast (SE) of Manila, Philippines, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 5:33 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Taking to Twitter National Centre for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 18-08-2020, 05:33:50 IST, Lat: 12.07 & Long: 124.25, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 451km SE of anila, Phillippines.''

However, no casualties have been reported yet. 

