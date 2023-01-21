Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude jolts Argentina, tremors felt in Paraguay

Cordoba: Since the onset of 2023 the frequency of earthquakes has increased around the globe. From shaking several states in India on New Year’s to jolting Argentina earlier today, the number of earthquakes has increased. An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina. The earthquake struck at a depth of 600 kilometers (372.82 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremors were felt in Paraguay and Argentina, as per US Geological Survey.

At the moment there is no news of victims or severe damages. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 21-01-2023, 03:39:37 IST, Lat: -26.82 & Long: -63.36, Depth: 586 Km, Location: 517km N of Cardoba," tweeted NCS.

Further on January 20, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred 171km NE of Dushanbe in Tajikistan NCS said. According to the NCS, the earthquake originating at a depth of 10km, was felt at 09:16:06 IST."Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 20-01-2023, 09:16:06 IST, Lat: 39.05 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 171km ENE of Dushanbe, Tajikistan," the NCS tweeted. However, no casualties were reported.

The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe also experienced an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 and was felt as far away as Puerto Rico. Local media reported that some buildings creaked and furniture shook. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 103 miles (166 kilometers) just west of Guadeloupe, according to the US Geological Survey. Strong earthquakes have occasionally struck the eastern Caribbean.

