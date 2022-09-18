NewsWorld
EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolts Taiwan

Nearly 50 aftershocks jolted Taiwan after 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 85 km East of Yujing, Taiwan at around 12:14 pm IST, no casualties have been reported yet.

Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • An earthquake of magnitude of nearly 50 jolted Taiwan
  • No casualties have been reported yet
  • The epicentre was monitored at 23.05 degrees north latitude and 121.21 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km

Taipei: As of Sunday morning, 47 tremors have jolted Taiwan after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that hit the eastern county of Taitung at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, including a 5.3-magnitude one at 10:35 p.m., said the island`s meteorological agency. The tremors led to some mishaps such as wall collapse, power failure, water pipe bursts, and ceiling collapse, among others.

The affected railway sections have resumed normal operation. No casualties or severe disasters have been reported so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meteorological agency said the 6.5-magnitude quake is the strongest one occurring in the epicentre area over the past 49 years, which was at a shallow depth on land and was thus felt across the island.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicentre was monitored at 23.05 degrees north latitude and 121.21 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km.

