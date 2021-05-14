हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tsunami

Earthquakes struck Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and Indonesia's Sumatra island

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off Japan`s Fukushima Prefecture. So far no tsunami warning has been issued. Indonesia's Sumatra island also got a quake of 6.6 magnitudes.

Earthquakes struck Japan&#039;s Fukushima Prefecture and Indonesia&#039;s Sumatra island
Credits: Pixabay

Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off Japan`s Fukushima Prefecture on Friday (May 14), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 8:58 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Also, another earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck off the northwest coast of Indonesia`s Sumatra island on Friday (May 14), the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Indonesia`s weather and geophysics agency, BMKG, put the quake at 7.2 magnitudes and at a depth of 19 km but said it had no potential to trigger a tsunami wave.

On Dec. 26, 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of northwest Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

A Twitter user, Siska Sasmita, said Friday`s quake was felt strongly in Padang city on Sumatra`s west coast.

"We ran outside the house because the quake was felt for a pretty long time," said Goris Tukan, a resident of Nias island, off Sumatra. He said no damage was seen in his neighbourhood.

Disaster mitigation agency official Filifo Daili said the quake was felt for 20 seconds and authorities were still collecting information about its impact.

Tags:
TsunamiEarthquakeJapanFukushimaIndonesiaSumatra
