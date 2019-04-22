close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower goes dark as tribute to victims of Sri Lanka serial blasts

At least 200 people were killed and over 400 injured in the explosions which shattered the peace in Sri Lanka.

Eiffel Tower goes dark as tribute to victims of Sri Lanka serial blasts
This photo was tweeted by @LaTourEiffel

Even as Sri Lanka comes to terms with the serial explosions in the capital city of Colombo and elsewhere on Sunday, the world community is shocked and outraged in equal measure. Condolences and condemnation have come from all across the globe and the Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower too joined the world in expressing grief.

The Eiffel Tower is known for its beautiful lights that paint the hues of the Paris night sky each day. On Sunday, at nearly midnight, the tower went completely dark with the lights turned off briefly as a mark of respect to all who died and have been wounded in the eight blasts in the island nation.

 

 

At least 200 people were killed and over 400 injured in the explosions which shattered the peace in Sri Lanka, a country that has seen decades of ethnic violence. Churches and luxury hotels were specifically targeted and the death toll included a number of foreign nationals as well. No group has yet claimed responsibility although seven suspects have been arrested.

Leaders from around the world condemned the explosions and offered any assistance that may be required by the Sri Lankan government. The country's Prime Minister - Ranil Wickremesinghe - said that there were reports that an attack could take place but admitted that the response was not adequate.

Sri Lanka has declared a curfew and schools are shut on Monday and Tuesday. Access to many social media sites have been blocked as well to check on false information that may be spread using these channels.

Tags:
Eiffel TowerSri Lanka explosionsSri Lanka blastsColombo explosionsColombo blasts
Next
Story

Sri Lanka picks up pieces after tragic Easter Sunday which killed 207

Must Watch

PT3M4S

BJP releases list of 7 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections