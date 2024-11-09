Elon Musk To Be Part Of Donald Trump Administration? Con-Call With Zelenskyy Sparks Speculations

In an unprecedented move, US President-elect Donald Trump asked billionaire Elon Musk to join a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called him to congratulate him on becoming President once again. This again raised speculations over the possible inclusion of Musk in the Trump administration.

According to reports, Zelenskyy and Musk spoke during the call with Trump. However, the conversation between Trump, Zelensky and Musk was not long as the billionaire business was not on the line for the entire conversation. During the brief discussion, Zelenskyy thanked the SpaceX and Tesla owners for assisting Ukraine by providing access to the Starlink satellite internet platform amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Elon Musk's participation in the call underscores his significant influence within the president-elect's inner circle. Trump has hinted at the possibility of Musk taking on a formal role in his administration to improve government efficiency. This prospect, however, raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest, especially given SpaceX's substantial government contracts, reproted AP.

Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy are under close scrutiny as he prepares to assume office on January 20, signalling a potential shift in the U.S. stance on Ukraine amidst Russia’s nearly three-year invasion. Trump has pledged to swiftly broker an end to the conflict, suggesting that Kyiv consider ceding some territory to Moscow in exchange for peace—an idea Zelenskyy firmly opposes.

During Trump’s previous term in 2017, the U.S. supplied Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, which were instrumental in helping Ukraine repel the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. The Biden administration has since provided tens of billions in military and economic aid to Ukraine, a policy that Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance have criticized, arguing that such funds would be better invested domestically.

Trump, who has often touted his positive relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has referred to him as “pretty smart” for launching the invasion. He has also called Zelenskyy “the greatest salesman on earth” for securing U.S. support. Since his election victory, Trump has been meeting with numerous global leaders, business figures, and political allies at his private club in Florida, including Zelenskyy.