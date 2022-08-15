New Delhi: Embassy of Japan in India presents a vocal & instrumental rendition of the National Anthem of India on India's Independence Day. The staff members of the Embassy of Japan presented the anthem, well dressed in traditional Indian garments, holding the Indian National flag high, and donning beautiful tricolour dupattas.

In this momentous year, India will celebrate its 76th anniversary of independence, which also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

The Embassy staff members perform as a group in front of the Peepal tree, a representation of the friendship between Japan and India that is itself awash in tiranga passion. The magnificent tree is revered.

Tribute from Australia

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wished India on its 75th Independence Day anniversary and lauded its achievements. Wishing all those marking India`s Independence Day a wonderful celebration, Albanese said in a statement, "All Australians applaud India`s successes and the many achievements that define this great country and its people. We also give thanks for the contribution of our Indian-Australian community to our society, to our culture, to our country, and the links between our nations."

"The emergence of the world`s largest democracy and the achievements made by independent India have been remarkable," Albanese further said in the statement.

"On the first Independence Day in 1947, when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called for his people to join with confidence in the adventure of their new independence, the world could not have imagined how profoundly India would heed his call," said the Australian PM.

Indian Independence Day wishes from Nepal

Also Nepal`s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Khadka wished India for completing 75 years of Independence and extended greetings and felicitations to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the happy occasion. "Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM @DrSJaishankar on the happy occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal tweeted on Twitter. India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries.

Praises from US President Joe Biden

The US and India are indispensable partners, President Joe Biden has said and recalled Mahatma Gandhi's "enduring message of truth and non-violence" to honour 75 years of India's democratic journey.

This year, the US and India also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Biden said, underling that the two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and address the challenges that the world is facing.

"As people around the world, including nearly four million (40 lakh) proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement.

"This year, we also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our great democracies. India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity," he said.

He said the partnership between the two nations is further strengthened by the deep bonds between their people. "The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation," Biden said.