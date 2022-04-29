Encrypted DMs: Elon Musk's new BIG plan to make Twitter 'best place ever'

Tesla, Space X and now Twitter owner Elon Musk have another idea to transform the micro-blogging site to make it more userfriendly and safe for its users.

In a recent tweet, Musk while said that he wants Twitter Direct Messages to be end-to-end encrypted like that of WhatsApp so that no one can hack or spy on one’s texts.

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

“Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages,” Musk wrote.

Also Read: Elon Musk now targets Indian-origin Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde, pushback brewing

Musk’s idea, one of many, holds huge significance given the political and sensitive nature of Twitter as a social media platform.

What is End-to-End Encryption?

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is a method of secure electronic communication to prevent third parties from accessing data while it's being sent from one end system or device to another.

In encrypted texts, the data is closed on the sender's system or device, and only the intended recipient can decrypt it. As it travels to its destination, the message cannot be read or tampered with by an internet service provider (ISP), application service provider or hacker.

Several social media platforms like WhatsApp already use this method of communication to secure users’ data.

Musk's other BIG plans for Twitter

When Elon Musk closed the much-anticipated tech deal of the year to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion, he reiterated that he will make the platform the best place ever.

Musk, who has called himself a free speech absolutist, also tweeted a statement of his where he says he wants to make Twitter "better than ever by enhancing the product with new features...Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and community of users to unlock it."

Musk also said Twitter has tremendous potential to unlock and he intends to enhance the platform with "new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spambots, and authenticating all humans."

Live TV