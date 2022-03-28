Endgame for Imran Khan? No confidence motion tabled in Pak Parliament, debate on Mar 31

New Delhi: The crucial No-Confidence Motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly on Friday with a total of 161 votes in favour. The parliament was then adjourned till March 31.

Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was the one to introduce the no-confidence motion in the lower house.

Later, the deputy speaker announced that the debate on the resolution would begin on March 31.

"The session is adjourned until 4 pm on March 31," he said.

Asad Qaiser, Speaker of the National Assembly, while meeting the opposition leader shortly before the session assured them that the session would be adjourned after the no-confidence motion is tabled, sources informed Geo News.

The session on the no-confidence motion was adjourned on Friday morning shortly after tributes were offered to Khayal Zaman, a member of the house from the ruling PTI who had recently passed away.

The no-confidence motion was submitted on March 8 after the PPP`s long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be successful as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan might be in for more trouble as the financial scrutiny of the accounts linked to his political outfit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have revealed irregular financial dealings and unexplained large transactions.

As per The Dawn, Imran Khan’s party is trying to evade accountability by claiming it was unaware of the accounts' ownership.

Notably, Imran Khan`s situation seems difficult given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support for the Opposition`s no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

(With agency inputs)

