EU is waiting to hear Prime Minister May's Brexit plan: Commission

BRUSSELS: The European Union wants to hear what Theresa May plans to do on Brexit, a spokesman for the bloc said before the British prime minister holds talks in Brussels on Thursday.

"The European Union`s position is clear," the spokesman for the EU`s executive Commission, Margaritis Schinas, told a news conference. "We are expecting, waiting once again to hear what the prime minister has to tell us."

May is due to meet European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday after her parliament told her to go back to Brussels and demand changes to the Brexit divorce deal she had negotiated with the bloc.