हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ukraine-Russia conflict

Ukraine under attack: European Union shuts airspace to Russian airlines

"We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft including the private jets of oligarchs. Second, we will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the EU," President EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said.

Ukraine under attack: European Union shuts airspace to Russian airlines
Pic: Pixabay (representational purpose)

A top European Union official said that the bloc will close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund arms supplies to Ukraine and ban pro-Kremlin media, reports AP. "We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft including the private jets of oligarchs. Second, we will ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the EU," President EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said.

These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Von der Leyen also said that the EU will ban "the Kremlin's media machine. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war and to sow division in our union."

Von der Leyen added that the EU will also target Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia's widespread military campaign in Ukraine. "We will hit Lukashenko's regime with a new package of sanctions," she said. She had also said that this was the first time ever that the 27-nation bloc European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack.

 

Earlier, following the footsteps of many other European countries, France closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft as the West builds pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine. To the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe responds with total unity, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tweeted Sunday.  Air France announced that it was suspending flights to and from Russia for safety reasons "until further notice." Earlier, German airline Lufthansa cancelled all upcoming flights to Russia and announced that "flights that are in Russian airspace" would "leave it again shortly".

The United States, Japan and European nations had also cut key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging system to step up sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ukraine-Russia conflictukraine vs russiarussia vs ukraineEuropean Union
Next
Story

Ukraine-Russia war: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting

Must Watch

PT3M59S

Russian army entered Kharkiv