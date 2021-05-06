हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maldives

Ex-Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Police

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed sustained injuries in a blast outside his family home on May 6. He is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital.

Ex-Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed hurt in blast outside home: Police
Reuters photo

MALE: Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement. "Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at ADK Hospital," the statement said.

Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Male. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported. "Strongly condemn the attack on Speaker of Parliament, President Mohamed Nasheed this evening," the country`s foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, a member of Nasheed`s Maldivian Democratic Party, said in a tweet.

"Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaldivesMohamed NasheedMaldives blastMaldivian Democratic Party
Next
Story

COVID-19: Russia approves single-dose 'Sputnik Light' vaccine, effective against all new strains

Must Watch

PT14M23S

West Bengal: CCTV evidence of attack on BJP leader in Bengal