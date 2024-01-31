Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Get 14 Years Jail Term In Toshakhana Case

Islamabad: In another stunning development shaking Pakistan's political landscape, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were on Wednesday sentenced to a 14-year prison term with rigorous punishment in the infamous Toshakhana case.

Court Ruling And Penalties

An Islamabad accountability court, in a decisive move, not only sentenced Khan and Bibi but also barred them from holding any public office for 10 years. Additionally, they were slapped with a hefty fine amounting to Rs 787 million, as reported by Pakistan's Dawn.

This verdict swiftly followed another significant ruling just the day before, where Khan and his Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, received a 10-year imprisonment sentence for breaching state secrets. These legal pronouncements occurred amidst heightened tensions and just days before the crucial general elections scheduled for February 8.

Background: What is the Toshakhana Case?

The Toshakhana case, which has been a focal point of legal scrutiny, stems from allegations lodged by Pakistan's coalition government, spearheaded by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The accusations revolved around Khan's purported failure to disclose complete information regarding gifts received through Toshakhana and the alleged clandestine sale of certain items.

Toshakhana, a department under Pakistan's cabinet division, is tasked with housing gifts and valuables bestowed upon officials, who are mandated to report all such acquisitions to the department.

During Khan's tenure as Prime Minister, he reportedly received numerous gifts, yet refrained from disclosing details citing potential diplomatic repercussions. However, Pakistan's Information Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, alleged that Khan profited from the sale of state gifts, pocketing a substantial sum.

Legal Proceedings And Verdict

The legal saga unfolded with Khan's indictment earlier last month by Pakistan's anti-corruption court, acting upon charges pressed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Khan, already incarcerated in connection to the Al-Qadir Trust case, found himself entangled further in legal complexities.

In a written response submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in September 2023, Khan acknowledged selling several gifts received during his tenure, divulging transactions totalling millions. This admission, coupled with subsequent investigations, led to his disqualification from the assembly for a five-year term by the ECP in October of the same year.

As the political landscape continues to convulse under the weight of legal entanglements, Khan's once-towering stature faces profound erosion, while questions linger over the future trajectory of Pakistan's governance.