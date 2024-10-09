Explained: Why Chinese Nationals In Pakistan Are On Target of Baloch Liberation Army

Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Pakistan, a bomb blast outside Karachi airport claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals and left several others injured. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group known for targeting Chinese citizens in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the Chinese news outlet Global Times, the convoy targeted was transporting Chinese employees of Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Ltd.

Why Does the BLA Target Chinese Nationals?

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group advocating for the autonomy of the Balochistan region, views Chinese investments in Pakistan, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as exploitative. The BLA claims that these projects marginalize the local Baloch population, depriving them of their resources while primarily benefiting the Pakistani government and Chinese interests.

CPEC, a key component of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has seen substantial investments in infrastructure and mining, with Gwadar Port in Balochistan being a notable example. The BLA regards these developments as symbols of neo-colonialism.

Reports of Deadly Attacks

Reports reveal that since 2016, over 60 Chinese workers have been killed or injured in Pakistan, with attacks on Chinese nationals escalating in recent years. Notable incidents include a 2021 suicide bombing at the Dasu hydropower project that claimed the lives of nine Chinese engineers and four Pakistani soldiers, and a 2022 suicide attack at Karachi University that killed three Chinese teachers. In 2020, the Pakistan Stock Exchange, partially owned by Chinese interests, was also targeted by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The BLA's tactics, ranging from suicide bombings to guerrilla warfare, have grown more sophisticated, further intensifying tensions surrounding Chinese projects in the region.

Opposition to Chinese Investments

Baloch residents have raised concerns about forced displacement and insufficient compensation, as highlighted in the 2022 Human Rights Watch report. These grievances are further aggravated by widespread accusations of corruption. Pakistan consistently ranks poorly on corruption indices, including the 2023 Transparency International report. Additionally, Chinese projects have come under scrutiny for inflated costs and questionable dealings with local officials.

Pakistan’s Delicate Balancing Act with China

Despite escalating violence, the Pakistani government remains committed to its strategic partnership with China, viewing it as a crucial economic and geopolitical ally. Since 2015, China has invested more than $65 billion in Pakistan’s infrastructure, including key projects like Gwadar Port, power plants, and road networks. These investments have created thousands of jobs and improved trade routes. Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), over 80,000 local jobs have been generated, with energy projects adding more than 10,000 MW to the national grid, according to Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning.

Meanwhile, the strict conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), including austerity measures and tax reforms, have made it harder for Pakistan to access funds to tackle its broader economic issues. While IMF funding helps manage short-term financial crises, Chinese investments present the opportunity for more sustainable, long-term economic growth.

The BLA’s campaign against Chinese interests is becoming increasingly aggressive, with attacks growing in both frequency and severity. As Pakistan's military steps up security efforts, the pressing question is whether these measures will be enough to contain the unrest and safeguard one of the nation’s most crucial economic alliances.