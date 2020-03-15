Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed with President Donald Trump's support to help impacted Americans: Ivanka Trump

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Saturday (March 14) said that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed the House due to strong support from President Trump.

She added that the new Act will help the impacted Americans in several ways as they will be able to get coronavirus tests done for free and American workers will get paid leave, The Act will also strengthen unemployment Insurance and will provide protections/relief to small business.

With the strong support of @POTUS, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed the House.

Here’s some of the ways it supports impacted Americans Free COVID19 tests

Paid leave for US workers

Strengthens Unemployment Insurance

Small business protections/relief — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 14, 2020

For his part, President Trump has declared Sunday (March 15) a National Day of Prayer for all affected by the coronavirus and stressed that Americans have always turned to prayer to seek guidance in time of crisis.

"As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship," the President said hours after he declared a national emergency in the US amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

It is to be noted that coronavirus has killed at least 58 people and infected 2,816 others in the US. "But in this time we must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God`s healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation," he added.

Meanwhile, President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the president’s personal physician confirmed on Saturday. Trump decided to undergo test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation which met him at his resort in Florida and some members of the delegation ha now tested positive for the deadly virus.



"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," the president's physician Sean Conley said in a memo. "One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he added.