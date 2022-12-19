FIFA World Cup Final: French President consoles Mbappe, other France players in locker room after their defeat to Messi's Argentina - WATCH

Lusail (Qatar): Dejected but still proud of France's World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday's final.

"We are first of all very sad, very disappointed," Macron told reporters in Qatar.

He sought to console Kylian Mbappe and other France players in the locker room, and said he told them that 'they made us all immensely proud, and made us all tremble with excitement.'

He praised Mbappe's 'extraordinary' performance and stressed that he is only 24 and has already had the rare experience of playing in two World Cup finals.

"Bravo to Argentina, to the Argentine players and their people," Macron said after recounting his emotions while watching the game.

Macron said the French players are expected to return to France on Monday and parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite the loss.

Mbappe electrifies in FIFA World Cup final, but ends up on losing side

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final, he ended the tournament as the leading scorer with eight goals, and he still missed out on winning a second straight title.



The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Kylian has really left his mark on this final," France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Mbappe had been the leader France desperately needed as time was running out with the defending champions trailing 2-0 and playing poorly. The forward had also been almost invisible up to that point.

But his goals carried France back into the match - twice. First, late in regulation time. Then again deep in extra time.

Mbappe converted a penalty in the 80th minute and then scored with a volley from just inside the area in the 81st.

It took only 97 seconds for him to get France even with Argentina and the great Lionel Messi.

Mbappe scored a second penalty in extra time, about 10 minutes after Messi had given Argentina the lead again in what became a compelling duel between the two players.

Mbappe's hat trick was only the second in a World Cup final - the other was by England striker Geoff Hurst in 1966.

The Frenchman leaves Qatar with the Golden Boot trophy as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals. At the age of 23, he's matched Pele's career total of 12 World Cup goals.

But Mbappe couldn't quite match the Brazil great's back-to-back World Cup titles - both players were teenagers when they won their first one, Pele in 1958 and Mbappe in 2018.