हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Fifth wave of COVID-19 may hit Pakistan following slow vaccination pace

In total, more than 150 million people in Pakistan need to be vaccinated.

Fifth wave of COVID-19 may hit Pakistan following slow vaccination pace
Image credit: ANI

Islamabad: Senior officials have informed that Pakistan could be facing the fifth wave of coronavirus in winter due to the slow pace of vaccination in the country.

"The government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent, millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus," said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Samaa TV reported.

Sultan warned that the fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations is not increased. In total, more than 150 million people in the country need to be vaccinated. So far 26 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 20 per cent more have received a single dose.

"The second dose is vital for protection against Covid," Sultan was quoted as saying by Samaa TV. The number of active cases in Pakistan stands at 22,545. A total of 28,456 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the country since the pandemic started, Geo News reported.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19PakistanvaccinationCoronavirus
Next
Story

COVID-19: Good news for Indians as Australia recognises Covaxin

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Emotional Reunions at Sydney Airport as Australia Lifts 600-Day Travel Ban