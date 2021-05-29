Finland PM Sanna Marin lands in soup, police investigates breakfast bills

Finland’s police announced that they would be investigating Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s breakfast bills after reports alleged that they were illegally subsidized using taxpayers money.

The tabloid Iltalehti reported that the Prime Minister has been claiming back about 300 euros (Rs 26,479) per month for her family's breakfasts while living at her official residence, Kesaranta.

Accused PM Marin claimed that this privilege was made available to her predecessors and took to Twitter to say that she did not ask for it.

“As prime minister I have not asked for this benefit nor been involved in deciding on it," she said.

According to the law in Finland, using taxpayers money to pay for the Prime Minister’s morning meals may be illegal and the police have decided to look into the matter.

"The prime minister has been reimbursed for some meals, even though the wording of the law on ministerial remuneration does not appear to permit this," police said in a statement.

Prime Minister Marin made it clear that she welcomes the investigation and tweeted that she is happy to learn the proper procedure under the law.

She also clarified that all purchases were not made personally but were done by the Prime Minister’s Office and related staff.

The purchases have been stopped for the duration of the Police investigation into the matter.

