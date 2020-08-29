हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Beijing

First batch of Beijing students resumes classes

About one-third of students returned to school in the Chinese capital on Saturday (August 29) in a staggered start to the new school year because of the coronavirus.

First batch of Beijing students resumes classes

Beijing: About one-third of students returned to school in the Chinese capital on Saturday (August 29) in a staggered start to the new school year because of the coronavirus.

The first batch of 590,000 students in Beijing included all three years of high school, the first and third years of middle school and the first grade of primary school. Another 400,000 students are to start school on Tuesday, and the final 520,000 on Sept. 7.

Both students and teachers are required to wear masks.

China reported nine new coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing its official total to 85,022. All the new cases were overseas arrivals.

The country's death toll remained at 4,634.

Tags:
BeijingChinaCoronavirusChina reopens schools
Next
Story

After Europe and Hong Kong, US reports first case of coronavirus reinfection
  • 34,63,972Confirmed
  • 62,550Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M20S

Sushant Case : Gaurav Arya's advocate give statement on allegations over Gaurav