हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tropical Storm

First tropical storm forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Mexico's National Water Commission said in a statement that the storm's rains "could cause mudslides, a rise in river and stream levels and flooding in low-lying areas."

First tropical storm forms off Mexico&#039;s Pacific coast

Mexico City: Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, formed Saturday (May 27, 2022) off Mexico's southern coast.

The US National Hurricane Center said Agatha continued to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday and head towards land.

On Saturday evening, the center of the tropical storm was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

The storm was moving north-northwest at 5 mph (7 kph), but was expected to take a turn further northward.

A hurricane watch was issued for parts of the coast of the southern state of Oaxaca, where Agatha could make landfall by Monday, perhaps in the area around Puerto Escondido or the resort of Huatulco.

ASLO READ | Brazil Rains: Landslides and floods kill at least 31 in Pernambuco, Alagoas

While the storm could pack winds as high as 100 mph (160 kph) at landfall, the center cited the risk of "potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides" as its rains pound the mountainous terrain of Oaxaca.

Mexico's National Water Commission said in a statement that the storm's rains "could cause mudslides, a rise in river and stream levels and flooding in low-lying areas."

Because the storm's current path would carry it over the narrow waist of Mexico's Isthmus, the center said there was a chance the storm's remnants could re-emerge over the Gulf of Mexico.

In northern Guatemala, a woman and her six children died Saturday when a landslide engulfed their home, but the accident did not appear to be related to Agatha.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tropical StormhurricanePacific OceanMexicofloodingRainfall
Next
Story

US accuses China of 'restricting, manipulating' UN human rights chief's visit

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Namaste India: CM Yogi accuses Congress of insulting Savarkar