Fitness Influencer Shuts Down Troll Criticizing Her Engagement Ring- Watch Viral Video

A video went viral on the internet where a fitness influencer named Hayley quiet down a woman intentionally targeting her engagement ring. Hayley’s followers stood by her side calling her approach a fair one and criticizing the troller for her words.

Hayley shared a post on Instagram on March 2, expressing her incredible experience of Norway where she got engaged. The pictures captioned, “Norway no what an incredible few days and now we’re back home as fiances.”

Instead of touching and adoring comments, the woman chose to disrespect the engagement by asking her followers, “One of the influencers who got half a million followers on social media just got engaged and this is her ring. What do you think?

She further added, “Here’s the truth. An engagement ring must hurt a man financially to prove that he has long- term intentions.”

Hayley stood for herself and posted a video on her official Instagram account in response to the criticizing comment passed on her engagement ring. She said, “If my ring isn’t good enough for her, it doesn’t mean it's not good enough for me. The thing is love doesn't grow on how much a man spends on you, love is way deeper than that, it grows from spending time with that person, making memories and learning everything about one another.”

She further expressed her grief on people who care much about the cost and not on the intentions behind it. She added, “Unfortunately there’s a lot of superficial people out there who only care about how much things cost, I didn’t grow up like that, I had a very normal upbringing.”

The reply post had received more than 3 lakh views on Instagram with over 30 thousand likes and 10 thousand comments. Netizens were supporting the fitness influencer for her approach in life while trolling the woman for her inappropriate word about the engagement ring.

One user commented, “A ring has to hurt a man financially? What a pile of horse manure, a ring is a symbol not a bank breaking deal.”

Another commented, “Hayley you are a real one, love you for this response. I don’t get why people think it’s okay to be so mean on issues that don’t affect them in the slightest!”

Third complimented, “I for one adore your ring. It is perfect and I’m so happy for you!!!”