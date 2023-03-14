Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Likely To Be Arrested Today

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced staging a "historic" public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday (March 19) as part of his ongoing election campaign, reported Geo News. The PTI chief urged people to come out for `accountability of the thieves` and said, "We all have to struggle together.

"He made the announcement while addressing participants of the election rally near Data Darbar from inside his bullet-proof vehicle in Lahore on Monday. Addressing the rally, the former premier said, "I will hold a jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday (March 19" at 2 pm", reported Geo News.

Earlier on Monday, the former prime minister, who was ousted from power via a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year, brought out an election rally despite security and arrest threats in the Punjab capital city, reported Geo News.

The former ruling party had announced to kick off its election drive today after cancelling it twice in the last week following the imposition of Section 144 in the city.The PTI chairman has been seeking exemptions from court appearances on the pretext of security. An Islamabad police team, earlier on Monday, flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest Khan in judge threatening case.

The police will visit Zaman Park in the next 24 hours to arrest Imran Khan, sources said Monday, after his non-bailable arrest warrants were issued in a case of threatening a female judge belonging to a court in the federal capital, reported Geo News.

Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to "terrorise" police officials and the judiciary.Referring to the Toshakhana record made public by the government a day earlier, Khan bereted the leadership of the ruling alliance, saying that it has exposed them.

As per official documents, former president Asif Ali Zardari retained various items including one BMW 760 Li (Security version, model No.2008) -- assessed value Rs 57,828,705 -- and one Toyota Lexus LX 470 (Security version) -- valued at Rs 50,000,000 by depositing a total around Rs 16.1 million, reported Geo News.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif retained one Rolex Watch Oyster Perpetual N Series 0835D018 (over Rs 1.18 mn), one pair of cufflinks with a pen (Rs 0.025 mn) and four commemorative coins of the Central bank of Kuwait (Rs 0.015 mn) by depositing Rs 0.243 mn in Toshakhana.

Moreover, the name of incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former premiers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani; ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz; former president Pervez Musharraf; incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others are included in the list.

Talking about the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan said he was subjected to severe criticism and character assassination by the leadership of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), however, the "record has exposed them".

A "gang of thieves" has been imposed on the country, he added.Urging the people to join the party`s movement, he said that the nation would have to come out for "real independence" and "accountability of the thieves".