Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid stepped down to avoid humiliation

London: Sajid Javid has revealed that he decided to resign as the UK Chancellor instead of being "humiliated" by sacking all his aides at a Cabinet reshuffle, a media report said on Saturday.

On February 13, Javid resigned as the Chancellor of the Exchequer over differences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a cabinet reshuffle. He was offered to retain the post if he fired all his advisors but declined.

He was replaced by Indian-descent Rishi Sunak, who is married to Akshata, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.

"It was really hard. I wanted to do a budget but when the Prime Minister said to me these are the conditions, in my mind it was black and white," the Daily Mirror quoted Javid as saying to the Times newspaper.

"Even if I had entertained the idea for a second I would be absolutely humiliated afterwards."

Javid said that other Cabinet members hastily congratulated him after defending the right of Ministers and telling him "well done", while thanking him for speaking on all their behalf.

"I loved my job. I have wanted to be Chancellor since I knew who Nigel Lawson was when I was a kid and the only person that believed I could ever become chancellor was my dad. He never got to see it," he told the Times.

Javid further said that he had "no option" but to leave the Cabinet when he was told to sack his advisers, and he still has to unpack boxes after moving from the seat of British power in Downing Street.

Pakistani-descent Javid, who became the first Asian to become a Cabinet Minister when he was made Secretary of State of Culture, Media and Sports in the David Cameron government in 2014 after stints as Economic Secretary to the Treasury (2012-13) and Financial Secretary (2013-14), was earlier the Home Secretary in the the Theresa May government.

He had then cleared absconding businessman Vijay Mallya`s extradition to India in February last year following the decision by the Westminister Magistrates Court in December 2018.

Javid, who ran for Conservative Party leadership after May quit but lost to Johnson, was made Chancellor by the latter.