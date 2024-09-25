Former US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, calling it "very positive."

While speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Juster stated, "I thought it was a very positive visit. The statement that came out afterwards demonstrates the depth and breadth of the US-India relationship with continued new initiatives, especially in areas such as critical and emerging technologies, clean energy, healthcare, and defence."

"So, this is just another very important step in the building of the strength of the US-India relationship that has gone on now for the last 25 years, with each administration building on the successes of its predecessors," he added.

On Tuesday, PM Modi arrived in Delhi after concluding his three-day "very intense and successful" viworsit to the US.

During his visit to the US, PM Modi attended the Quad Leaders Summit in US President Joe Biden's hometown, Delaware, on September 21, addressed thousands of members of the Indian American community at the Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island, at the Modi & US Event on September 22, and spoke at the UN's Summit of the Future on Monday.

The prime minister engaged in bilateral discussions with world leaders and held a roundtable with CEOs from leading American tech companies.

Further, PM Modi shared highlights of his visit to the United States, saying it has been "fruitful", covered diverse programs, and focused on a series of subjects aimed at making the planet better.

"This has been a fruitful USA visit, covering diverse programmes and focusing on a series of subjects aimed at making our planet better. Here are the highlights," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also shared the moment when, answering a question if Quad will survive beyond the US elections in November, President Biden said "Way beyond November" and warmly gestured towards PM Modi.

The video also had PM Modi's remarks at the Quad Moonshot Initiative. "India's vision is "One Earth, One Health." In this spirit, I am pleased to announce our contribution of USD 7.5 million for sampling kits, detection kits, and vaccines under the Quad Moonshot Initiative," he said.

The video provided glimpses of the Indian diaspora event, with the gathering cheering and waving at him. The video had PM Modi's remarks about interaction with important business leaders from the US. He spoke of the "golden opportunity" India offers.