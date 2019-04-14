Four injured, two critical in shooting outside nightclub in Australia

At least four people got injured, two of them critically, after a shooting outside a nightclub in inner Melbourne on Sunday, police confirmed.

Police said that the shooting occurred outside the venue near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road in Prahran about 3.20am. The police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with this case. According to police, an unidentified man and a 28-year-old man have sustained serious injuries, while two men are injured but out of danger.

It is learnt that a security guard was shot in the face during the attack, which according to the police appears to be a drive-by shooting case.

The Age reported the attacker came in a stolen Porsche Cayenne. Local detectives are probing the involvement of an outlaw motorcycle gang as the gang had recently made extortion attempts on the nightclub.

Police have launched an investigation in the incident and people are being told to avoid the area and have urged anyone with video footage of the incident to contact them.

Investigators and emergency services are on the scene at Melbourne's Love Machine nightclub after a shooting early this morning. Police are urging anyone with video footage of the incident or information to contact them. https://t.co/4u6LOVtZLV pic.twitter.com/myc8gKBALk — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) 13 April 2019

According to news.com.au, the shooting occurred just days after The Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia (SIFA) appealed for gun leadership from every candidate in the upcoming election in the country.

The shooting occurred just days after The Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia called for gun leadership from every candidate in the upcoming federal election. https://t.co/4u6LOVtZLV pic.twitter.com/GDAlSXImI7 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) 14 April 2019

Executive Officer of SIFA, Rod Drew, said it is high time that every candidate must express their commitment to the safety of Australian community. “Australian voters care about safety, but the reality is that we have many thousands of illegal guns in the hands of criminals all over the country,” news.com.au quoted Drew as saying.