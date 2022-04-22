हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
China

Fourth wave scare: China's Shanghai says Covid-19 lockdown will only be lifted in batches

The Shanghai government has said the city`s epidemic was showing a "positive trend" and that life in the city could return to normal soon as long as the policy was adhered to.

Fourth wave scare: China's Shanghai says Covid-19 lockdown will only be lifted in batches

SHANGHAI: Shanghai, one of China‘s biggest cities, said on Friday that it will only lift its lockdown in batches once virus transmission outside quarantined areas was stamped out to a satisfactory level, as it announced a new round of city-wide testing.

In a question and answer posted on its official WeChat account, the Shanghai government said the city`s epidemic was showing a "positive trend" and that life in the city could return to normal soon as long as the policy was adhered to.

In a separate statement issued late on Thursday, it announced a new round of "nine major" actions, that would include more COVID testing for all its residents from Friday.

