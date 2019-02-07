हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
France

France recalls Italy ambassador after worst verbal onslaught 'since the war'

France said Italy`s attacks were without precedent since World War Two.

France recalls Italy ambassador after worst verbal onslaught &#039;since the war&#039;
Image Courtesy: Reuters

PARIS: France has recalled its ambassador in Rome after what Paris described as baseless and repeated attacks from Italy`s political leaders in past months, and urged Italy to return to a more friendly stance.

"France has been, for several months, the target of repeated, baseless attacks and outrageous statements," France`s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said Italy`s attacks were without precedent since World War Two. "Having disagreements is one thing, but manipulating the relationship for electoral aims is another."

Italy`s two deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini of the right-wing League and Luigi Di Maio of the populist, anti-establishment 5-Star movement, have goaded French President Emmanuel Macron on a host of inflammatory issues.

"All of these actions are creating a serious situation which is raising questions about the Italian government`s intentions towards France."

