'Save The Baloch' posters and banners target Pakistan at UNHRC

While Pakistan may be busy fine-tuning the false narrative it seeks to present on Kashmir at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, posters and banners targeting the country for violating human rights in Balochistan have been prominently placed outside the venue of the meet.

The heat on Pakistan has significantly increased in recent times and the posters and banners placed outside UN in Geneva serve to not just embarrass the country but also put the plight of Baloch people in full view of the international community. The Baloch Human Rights Council is reportedly spearheading the campaign to put Pakistan's atrocities under international spotlight. A massive tent has been erected next to the posters and banners and a special screening is scheduled to take place even as the UNHRC session begins from Monday (September 9) and will go on till September 27.

While it would be impossible for dignitaries and people at large to miss the posters and banners demanding justice for Balochistan, Pakistan is - quite typically - turning a blind eye and instead, focusing on painting a completely false and baseless picture of the situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of the Indian government's August 5 decision to revoke Article 370. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is scheduled to speak at the UNHRC at 3.30 pm (IST) on Tuesday and is expected to parrot the lies of his country on the Kashmir issue. A day earlier, the Indian mission in Geneva tweeted the facts which showed to the world community that peace, calm and order prevails in Jammu and Kashmir. (Full report here)

The world community previously snubbed Pakistan for whining about Kashmir and agreed that the revocation of Article 370 was India's internal matter. Previous instances of Baloch groups decrying Pakistan's atrocities have almost always served to embarrass Pakistan at the world stage.