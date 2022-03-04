हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
France

French President Emmanuel Macron announces bid for re-election

In a letter addressed to the French people, Macron described the different reforms of the government and the challenges faced by the country. "All of this has allowed us to be credible and to convince our main neighbours to start building a powerful Europe."

French President Emmanuel Macron announces bid for re-election

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron officially announced on Thursday that he would run for a second term in office in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for April.

In a letter addressed to the French people, Macron described the different reforms of the government and the challenges faced by the country. "All of this has allowed us to be credible and to convince our main neighbours to start building a powerful Europe."

"This is why I request your trust for a new term as President of the Republic. I am a candidate to invent with you, in the face of the challenges of the century, a singular French and European response," he wrote, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking of his goals for a possible second term, Macron said that he would try to make France "become a great ecological nation that will be the first to exit its dependence on gas, petroleum and coal."

He also promised to continue to lower taxes. Macron won France`s presidential election runoff in 2017, beating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FranceEmmanuel MacronFrance presidential election
Next
Story

Russia-Ukraine War: What are the latest sanctions against Moscow and how will they hurt Russian economy

Must Watch

PT19M36S

DNA: War Crisis -- 8th day of Russian invasion in Ukraine