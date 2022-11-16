G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, defence and counter-terrorism. PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Indonesia for the G-20 summit, India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from December 1. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi held informal talks with his new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on the sidelines of the summit. Indonesia`s President on Wednesday (November 16, 2022) handed over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Excellent meeting with PM Giorgia Meloni. We exchanged views on how India and Italy can work closely in sectors like energy, defence, culture and in boosting climate change. We also focused on ways to enhance economic partnership between our countries."

"An introductory meeting between PM Narendramodi & PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy in Bali. Welcomed the deepening bilateral relations in areas like trade, investment, counter terrorism, and people to people ties. Also exchanged views on regional and global developments," Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. PM Modi will extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees at the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023.

The 17th edition of the G20 Summit will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the theme of `Recover Together, Recover Stronger`.

As part of the G20 Summit Agenda- Three working sessions will be held on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the summit and review the progress in India`s bilateral relations with them.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).