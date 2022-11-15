G20 Summit: 'Relations between India, Indonesia stand strong...': PM Modi to Indian community in Bali

Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Indian community in Bali, Indonesia amid his two-day visit to the city for the G-20 summit. Addressing the Indian community event PM Modi said, "That year when I came to Jakarta, I had said that India and Indonesia may be 90 nautical miles apart, but in reality, we are not 90 nautical miles apart but 90 nautical miles close." "Relations between India and Indonesia stand strong during both good and difficult times. In 2018, when Indonesia was affected by an earthquake, we immediately started operation Samudra Maitri," he said. Earlier today, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesia`s President Joko Widodo at the venue. Upon his arrival in Bali on Sunday night, PM Modi received a traditional welcome.

PM Modi received huge support from the Indian community, he was greeted by the chants of"Modi, Modi" by people.

Taking about Cuttack's Bali Jatra festival (to mark the day when ancient Odia mariners would set sail to distant lands of Bali, as well as Java), PM Modi said, "As I speak to you in Bali & we sing songs of Indonesian traditions, 1500 km away from here in India's Cuttack, Bali Yatra Mahotsav is going on - Bali Jatra. This Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations."

He said, "When people of Indonesia see photos of this yr's Bali Jatra on the internet, they'll be proud & happy. Due to the issues arising due to COVID, some hurdles had cropped up. After several yrs, Bali Jatra Mahotsav is being celebrated on a grand scale with mass participation in Odisha."

PM said, "A few months back, on 15th Aug, India celebrated 75 years of independence. Indonesia's independence day comes two days after India's - on 17th August. But Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two years before India. There is a lot that India can learn from Indonesia."

"But in its 75-year-old long development journey, there is a lot that India can give to Indonesia. India's talent, technology, innovation, and industry have made an identity for themselves before the world. Several big companies of the world have an Indian-origin CEO," he further added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his new UK counterpart Rishi Sunak during the first day of the G20 Summit in Bali. He interacted with US President Joe Biden as the G20 Summit began in Bali.

PM Modi also greeted and shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron.

(With ANI inputs)