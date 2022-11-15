G20 Summit Live Updates: 'Have to find a way to return to path of ceasefire', says PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

PM Narendra Modi at G20 Summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (November 15, 2022) addressed the G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali and said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.

"I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine," he said.

"Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn," he said.

PM Modi added that the "onus of creating a new world order" for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders.

"The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world," he said.

PM @narendramodi attends the #G20Indonesia Working Session on food & energy security.



In his intervention, underlined the criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers & energy, and the need for affordable finance for smooth energy transition for the Global South.

