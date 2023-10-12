trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674317
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

'Gaza Will Not Be Easy...': Hamas Says 'It Is Not Scared' Of Israeli Ground Troops Deployment

Hamas Political Bureau member Ghazi Hamad said they are not scared of a possible ground assault by Israeli Defence forces in Gaza.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Gaza Will Not Be Easy...': Hamas Says 'It Is Not Scared' Of Israeli Ground Troops Deployment

New Delhi: Palestinian millitant group Hamas on Thursday said they are not scared of a possible ground assault by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli air attacks for the sixth consecutive day. “We are a strong people. We have a strong will to continue. We have many fighters and supporters,” said Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas Political Bureau member. “People from Jordan, Lebanon and everywhere want to join us and fight for us. Gaza will not be easy for them,” Hamad added.

“We have sent 1,200 fighters who have shattered the image of Israel, its security, its intelligence, and its superpower status,” he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!