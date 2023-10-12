'Gaza Will Not Be Easy...': Hamas Says 'It Is Not Scared' Of Israeli Ground Troops Deployment

New Delhi: Palestinian millitant group Hamas on Thursday said they are not scared of a possible ground assault by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli air attacks for the sixth consecutive day. “We are a strong people. We have a strong will to continue. We have many fighters and supporters,” said Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas Political Bureau member. “People from Jordan, Lebanon and everywhere want to join us and fight for us. Gaza will not be easy for them,” Hamad added.

“We have sent 1,200 fighters who have shattered the image of Israel, its security, its intelligence, and its superpower status,” he said.