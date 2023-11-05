Germany: Armed Man Rams Vehicle Through Hamburg Airport Security Barrier, Opens Fire; Hostage Situation Likely

Police in Germany's Hamburg said they are currently dealing with a suspected hostage situation at the airport after an armed man rammed his vehicle through the security barrier and drove onto the tarmac. The man also opened fire in the air and threw burning bottles out of the vehicle. The vehicle contains at least two occupants, including a child, according to the police.

Special forces were dispatched after the vehicle gained access to the airport on Saturday evening around 8 pm local time. The suspect's wife has raised concerns of a potential child abduction. In an official statement, the police have indicated that they believe the underlying issue for this operation may be a custody dispute.

When the incident happened, all flights at Hamburg's airport were halted and entrances to all the terminals were sealed. "Due to a police measure on the apron of Hamburg Airport, there will be no take-offs and landings today, November 4. All affected passengers should contact the airline directly," the airport said on its website.

Federal police spokesperson Thomas Gerbert said that the gunman broke through a gate and drove onto the apron of the airport. "There is currently a major police operation on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport. We are on-site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation," wrote Hamburg police on X.

Before security officers detected the intruder at the airport, the suspect's wife had called the police to report that her husband was driving to the airport with the children.

Around 27 flights had been affected due to the security breach. Meanwhile, the arriving flights were rerouted to other airports.