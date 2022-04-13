Toronto shooting: Ghaziabad boy's suspected killer nabbed, says Canada police

New Delhi: Five days after a 21-year-old Indian boy studying in Canada was shot dead in Toronto, the Police said on Tuesday (April 12, 2022) that they have arrested one person in the connection.

Richard Jonathan Edwin, 39, of Toronto, was arrested for First Degree Murder of Kartik Vasudev, who was a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Toronto Police Service, investigators allege that Richard Jonathan Edwin discharged a handgun striking Kartik multiple times before fleeing the scene.

It is notable that on April 7, at approximately 5 pm (local time), Toronto Police Service received multiple calls to a shooting at Sherbourne Subway Station. Kartik Vasudev was then located outside the Glen Road entrance suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

"While we appreciate that this news does nothing to ease the suffering of the victims and their families, particularly those now grieving death, I can report that the suspects for all of these incidents are now in police custody. It is my hope that this fact provides at least a sliver of closure for the families.”" Chief James Ramer told the media after making three arrests in four random attack investigations, including two homicides, an attempted murder, and a stabbing case.

Kartik, who was a first-semester Marketing Management student at Seneca College in Toronto, had left India three months ago to pursue his dream of getting higher education and working in digital marketing.

His father, meanwhile, has expressed concern over the motive of the killing not being known and told PTI news agency that he would travel to Canada to follow up on the legal proceedings in Kartik's case.

"We have been informed by Canadian authorities that the body will arrive in Ghaziabad on Saturday. We will perform the last rituals. We will go to Canada to follow up on the legal proceedings and ensure that the killer does not get away with a small punishment," the father said.