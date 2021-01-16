Global death toll from COVID-19 crosses 2 million mark amid vaccine rollout

Maryland: More than 2 million people have died globally due to coronavirus according to the latest tally by the Johns Hopkins University. It also said that a total of 93,518,182 people have been infected with the virus till now, after the first reported fatality in China last January.

As per the latest Johns Hopkins University`s tally, 2,002,468 people have so far succumbed to the disease.

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and the many fatalities that were inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

It took eight months to hit 1 million dead. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.

“Behind this terrible number are names and faces, the smile that will now only be a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He said the toll has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort. ‘’Science has succeeded, but solidarity has failed," he said. Till now, the US has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases and deaths. As many as 23,395,418 COVID-19 cases and 390,195 deaths have been reported in the US.

Brazil has confirmed that 8,324,294 people have tested positive and 207,095 people have died due to COVID-19. Similarly, Russia and the UK have reported 3,483,531 and 3,325,636 cases till now.

Meanwhile, 10 World Health Organisation experts have arrived in Wuhan to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus.

