The US Police have refuted the reports of murder claims of gangster Goldy Brar. Earlier, numerous reports suggested that the prime suspect in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala had been shot dead in an incident in California. According to local media, the individual who lost his life in the event has been identified as Xavier Galdney, aged 37.

In an alleged shooting in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno, California amid a fight, two individuals were involved, one of which died in the hospital, later in the day. Following which, many social media users started speculating that the person killed in the fight was Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, some news agencies picked up the same drive.

According to news agency IANS, in response to a query, Lieutenant William J. Dooley of the Fresno police, said, "If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is 'Goldy Brar', we can confirm that this is absolutely not true." Calling it a ‘misinformation’, the police dismissed the claims and said we are receiving queries from around the world.

Blowing off the reports as "misinformation," the lieutenant said that the police department is receiving inquiries from around the world.

The police further added, "We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn't true. The victim is definitely not Goldy."

Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a notorious criminal wanted for terrorist activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him, and there is an existing non-bailable warrant for his arrest.