Google Doodle marks end of Tokyo Paralympics with new Champion Island Games - Check here

New Delhi: As the Tokyo Paralympics drew curtains on Saturday (September 5, 2021), Google celebrated the end of the showpiece event with a special Doodle. The Doodle Champion Island Games which debuted with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was back last month to mark the beginning of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Paralympics started on August 24 and ends today. Notably India has had the best medal haul ever with a tally of 19 medals, five gold.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Google Doodles wrote: As the Google Doodle Champion Island Games come to a close, the time has come to reflect on the adventures of Lucky the Ninja Cat—plus all the friends made & foes defeated along the way."

Just as Google Doodle celebrated Tokyo 2020 Olympics, it has been in the forefront during Tokyo Paralympics too. The games are same as that launched for Olympics but there have been some minor upgrades and changes to make things interesting.

The games have been designed by a Tokyo-based animation studio called STUDIO4°C, which also designed games for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.