Indianapolis gun violence

Gun violence in US, several people shot dead at FedEx Indianapolis unit

A number of people were shot in an unfortunate incident in Indianapolis city on Thursday (April 15), and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

Representational Image

Washington: A number of people were shot in an unfortunate incident in Indianapolis city on Thursday (April 15), and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

The Indianapolis Star reports police issued a news release around 11:30 pm saying multiple victims were located at the FEDEx facility near the airport. 

It is unclear exactly how many people have shot and the severity of their injuries.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

"I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open," Jeremiah Miller said.

Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that police planned to make a statement to news outlets at a nearby hotel. 

In an earlier tweet, Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions, but it was later reopened.

As per data, nearly 40,000 people in the United States die each year from the violence induced by guns. The issue of gun regulation has a political inclination and thus it affects society. 

US President Joe Biden announced six executive measures in ordered to curb down gun violence in the country. 

