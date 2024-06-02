Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754179
NewsWorld
GURPATWANT SINGH PANNUN MURDER PLOT

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot: Accused Nikhil Gupta Claims New Delhi's Interference

The attorneys of Nikhil Gupta argued that the court must investigate whether he was an agent for the Indian secret service and if he had the option to refuse the order to kill Pannun

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 07:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot: Accused Nikhil Gupta Claims New Delhi's Interference

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Plot: To stall the extradition of Nikhil Gupta to the United States, his lawyers have resorted to a new tactic. The attorneys of Gupta, who is in jail in Prague for allegedly being involved in the murder plot to kill Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, argued that the court must investigate whether Gupta was an agent for the Indian secret service and if he had the option to refuse the order to kill Pannun, reported the Indian Express. 

He was detained by Czech authorities on June 30 of the previous year on charges of attempting to hire a hitman to kill Pannun, who is designated as a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and is a US citizen. Amid his current custody in Prague the United States has requested his extradition. 

According to the Indian Express’ report, Gupta’s legal counsellors suggested that he, as a “soldier sui generis,” was executing orders to eliminate a terrorist (Pannun), who posed a threat to India’s security. Gupta's lawyers argued that he might have been acting as an agent of the Indian secret service.  

According to the Indian Express’ report, a Czech court pronounced these claims absurd by noting that India is a democratic country that adheres to the rule of law and international treaties. The High Court underlined that India would not resort to such methods to resolve its issues, especially against a citizen of another state.  

Gupta was detained by Czech authorities at the request of the US government following which the case has been through the Czech Municipal Court, the High Court, and the Constitutional Court.  

The Municipal Court in Prague initially ruled in favour of the US extradition request on November 23, 2023. Meanwhile, the High Court in Prague upheld the Municipal Court’s decision on January 8, 2024. The High Court dismissed the argument that Gupta’s potential connections to the Indian secret services necessitated compliance with the murder order. The Constitutional Court, on May 22, 2024, dismissed Gupta’s challenge to the lower court decisions, paving the way for his extradition to the US. However, the final decision rests with the Czech Ministry of Justice. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?